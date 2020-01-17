Take the pledge to vote

Love Aaj Kal: It's Been a Dream Come True to Work With Imtiaz Ali, Says Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal, which is a blend of modern day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:January 17, 2020, 2:42 PM IST
Love Aaj Kal: It's Been a Dream Come True to Work With Imtiaz Ali, Says Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan has collaborated with director Imtiaz Ali for Love Aaj Kal, which is a sequel of sorts to the 2009 film that starred her father Saif Ali Khan opposite Deepika Padukone.

At the trailer launch of the film on Friday, Sara opened up about working with Imtiaz, who previously helmed hit romance dramas such as Socha Na Tha, Jab We Met and Rockstar.

"It's genuinely been a dream come true to work with Imtiaz sir. He is such a warm, gentle and nurturing person. He is a very clear director. He knows exactly what he wants. He knows it exactly how to get you there. You'd be doing scene and you'd be feeling exactly what you should be feeling right before the scene," Sara said.

"I've always watched all his work. The reason I'm stammering a little bit is because I can't believe that I've had an opportunity to work with him. It's been so special and wonderful. I still remember the day I met him in Delhi and I was a little messed up because of the scene we were shooting and he told me, 'That's exactly how you should be feeling.' And, I was a little confused because I thought that's like 'borderline sadistic.' But then I realised maybe that is it. He makes you feel what you should feel and that feeling stays," Sara added.

Sara has been paired opposite Kartik Aaryan in the movie, which is a blend of modern-day and the 90s romance as it simultaneously features two love stories separated by time.

The film has been majorly shot in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh. The makers shared the first poster of the film on Thursday, introducing the two main characters-- Zoe (Sara) and Veer (Kartik).

This is Sara’s third film after Kedarnath and Simmba. The original movie also had Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh and Giselli Monteiro in prominent roles.

