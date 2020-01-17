Love Aaj Kal Trailer Has Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan Towing the Same Line as Previous Film
Image: Love Aaj Kal Trailer/YouTube
The makers of Love Aaj Kal have released the first trailer of the film and the 3-minute long video has everything that you have seen in the original film by the same name. In addition, it has Kartik Aaryan spreading his boyish charm and Sara Ali Khan trying to mouth some easy dialogues with really complicated expressions.
It begins in two different decades, 1990 and 2020, at two different places, with characters doing exactly what Saif Ali Khan and Giselli Monteiro were doing in director Imtiaz Ali’s 2009 film, Love Aaj Kal. In short, career makes love complex and thus there’s a wall growing between Kartik and Sara without them noticing it. Or, maybe they did but didn’t really care about it till it grew really strong and tall.
You remember how career took a toll on Saif and Deepika’s relationship in the previous film? Something similar is happening here. Imtiaz, anyway, is known for churning out his own films into new bottles. Hope you haven’t forgotten Jab Harry Met Sejal and Socha Na Tha and Rockstar and Tamasha and Jab We Met. Highway was different because, well, it was different.
The background music is also similar minus a Saif dancing in flashy body-hugging t-shirts and Deepika struggling with steps involving stomping rods or whatever they were.
There are some candid shots in the trailer video though, which in absence of scintillating scenes between the lead pair, keeps moving on to picturesque locations, and ah, how beautiful they are.
The trailer doesn’t provoke many emotions but then Imtiaz Ali may come stronger this time. You can only go up from Jab Harry Met Sejal!
Here’s the trailer:
