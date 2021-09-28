Love Birds of Bigg Boss Marathi: What Happened to Them After The Show?

With the start of a new week in BB Marathi 3 an interesting task has been given to the contestants called Jodi Ki Bedi. With this new task this season, fans are excited to know if there would be any Jodi this season. While this season of the show is currently being talked about in the previous two seasons some pairs were always seen together.

This house makes the contestants go crazy while also making them form some bonding. Let’s have a look at some of the couples of BB Marathi house who became a topic of discussion in previous seasons.

There was also a complaint against one of these couples for indulging in obscene behaviour in the Bigg Boss house. The first couple of Bigg Boss Marathi house Rajesh Shringarpore and Resham Tipnis gained a lot of popularity in and outside the house.

They were always together in the game. Since both of them were married it bothered the audience. They were even criticised for this. A complaint was filed against them in Nashik by a man blaming them for objectionable behaviour on Television. The man said that the two were encouraging extra marital affair.

Another couple was Sai Lokur and Pushkar Jog. The two used to spend time with each other and eat together in the Bigg Boss house. Watching these things people started wondering if there was something more than friendship between them.However, after coming out of the house Sai got married to someone else.

Then there was the couple, Shiv Thakare and Veena Jagtap, whose love blossomed in the Bigg Boss house. The two were not just seen tighter in the house but also outside. There were reports that the two would get married but then in a few days after coming out of the show they broke up. There was one more couple—Parag Kanhere and Rupali Bhosale. Parag indirectly confessed his feelings for Rupali however, Rupali did accept it. She always considered him a good friend. After leaving the house the two were never seen together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here