Kannada film circle was abuzz with the reports of real-life actor couple Krishna and Milana Nagaraj collaborating for the fourth time in PC Shekar’s film Love Birds. Billed as a romantic musical, fans are waiting with great anticipation for the film to witness Darling Krishna and Milana Nagaraj’s on-screen chemistry. And it seems like director Shekar obliged to their request and treated fans with a glimpse of their mesmerising chemistry in song Ninna Pala Pala Kangala’s lyrical version.

Composed by Arjun Janya, this number has unplugged the best of Aishwarya Rangarajan’s singing. Kaviraj’s lyrics are like the icing on cake for this song. According to social media users, Arjun has showcased his usual best and proved yet again that he is exceptionally talented when it comes to rendering heart-melting music.

The lyrical video of Ninna Pala Pala Kangala’s song also features reading sessions and scenes of the shooting. Viewers also loved the fact that Shekar is guiding Krishna and Milana to get the perfect mannerisms for the song. A user commented, “Real meaning of creativity is none other than Shekhar Sir. So excited to see many of my known people around you at this time Sir.” The light-hearted environment and ample amount of time given for improvisations were also appreciated by social media users. At the end of the lyrical video, Krishna’s fans were also seen eager to get a selfie with their favourite actor.

Backed by Kaddipudi Chandru, Love Birds will hit the screens on February 17. Love Birds deals with a modern couple leading a successful life post-marriage. The film also features actress Samyukta Hornad in the key role of a lawyer. Love Birds teaser has also piqued the excitement around this film but some fans are not happy with it. According to a user, Krishna is trying no variations in his characters due to which he is on the verge of becoming a typecast actor like Ganesh.

