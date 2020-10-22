Love Can Surprise You: 'Over The Moon' Star Phillipa Soo

New Delhi: Actor Phillipa Soo, who voice stars in “Over The Moon”, says featuring in the animated film as Goddess Chang’e made her realise how love can heal people struggling with grief. Soo is best known for her performance as the socialite-philanthropist Eliza Hamilton in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical “Hamilton”.

Directed by Oscar winner Glen Keane, “Over the Moon” follows Cathy Ang’s Fei Fei, who is passionate about science and builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of Chang’e, the legendary moon goddess in the Chinese mythology. While Fei Fei is mourning the loss of her mother, Chang’e longs for her dead husband, Houyi, the archer.

Losing a loved one brings these two characters together and Soo said it is through their shared experience they are able to start anew. “These two women feel like they are very different but actually are very similar. They learn something about themselves. It’s about learning how to move on, learn to love somebody new, learn to find love in different places. What I learnt from taking this journey as this character is that love can surprise you,”the singer-actor told .