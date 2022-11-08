‘Love Doesn't Know Math,' Says Cher As She Confirms Relationship With 36-year-old Music Exec

American singer and Oscar-winning actress Cher took to Twitter over the weekend as she defended her relationship with music exec Alexander Edwards who is 40 years younger to her. The 76-year-old singer confirmed that she is dating the 36-year-old music exec over the week and shared a photo of him on Twitter.

The Strong Enough singer tweeted a photo of Edwards who works for Def Jam Recordings, and wrote, “Alexander” followed by a red heart emoji. She also added that he treats her “like a queen.”

Soon after she went public with her new romance, several slammed the actress for dating someone 40 years younger. The singer-actress snapped back at ‘haters’ and said, “I’m Not Defending us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’ Matter That and Not Bothering Anyone.”

Cher sparked romance rumours last week when she stepped out with a music executive 40 years her junior.The 76-year-old music legend was captured on camera as she strolled hand in hand with Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, 36, after leaving the celebrity hotspot Craig’s with rapper Tyga on November 2.

As per Fox News, Cher and Edwards shared a car as they headed to the nearby lounge The Nice Guy and were reportedly later photographed arriving together at the superstar’s mansion in Malibu.

The Believe star first hinted at her new relationship last week after tweeting: “One part of my life is SO AMAZING”.

As for Edwards, he shares his three-year-old son Slash with his ex-girlfriend Amber Rose. The Def Jam executive and the model split last year after he admitted to cheating on her with 12 women, per People magazine.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Cher’s love life has caused a stir. Though the rumoured couple quickly drew scrutiny over their significant age gap, Cher has an established track record of finding love with younger and sometimes much younger men. In 2010, Vanity Fair declared her “the original cougar, long before Demi Moore and Susan Sarandon made it fashionable.”

And while the Grammy Award winner has a long history of dating men in the music industry, her eclectic roster of lovers also includes A-list actors, a professional hockey player, a bagel baker and a Hell’s Angel.

