Love-filled Pictures of Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover, See Here

Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 41st birthday today. Her fans and friends from the industry made a bee-line to wish the fitness diva. One of the wishes that caught ever body’s attention was from her husband Karan Singh Grover, who penned a heartwarming note for his ‘darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess!’

Bipasha and Karan, popularly known as the monkey couple, are a flawless blend of good looks and picture-perfect physique. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film 'Alone', a horror drama. They fell in love and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her parents' Andheri residence on April 30, 2016.

On the occasion of Bipasha Basu’s birthday, here are five love-filled images shared on social media of the couple.

It all begins with friendship!

It’s a common belief that relationships that initiate with a solid friendship often set into steady long-lasting connections. These lovebirds have shown us that the belief is nothing less than real and the core of their union lies in true friendship.

Mushy in mundane

One of the most gorgeous couples of the tinsel town proves that their lovely chemistry almost always flooding pictures on their Instagram handles. The couple even shares glimpses of their most mundane moments and throw major relationship goals. Bipasha took to Instagram to post a picture with her husband Karan and once again ascertaining a marital bliss.

Intimacy at its peak

The happily married couple, never shy away from PDA. In this picture, the duo is seen gushing over each other and sealing their love with a kiss.

Twinning in white

This adorable couple always has its fashion game on point. Sharing a twining photo, Bipasha captioned, "#monkeylove."

It’s incredible how these two always strike that dreamy equilibrium!

Love bakes

They love to travel together and give some serious couple and travel goals all the time. Bipasha and husband recently jetted overseas to welcome for New Year 2020 celebrations.

