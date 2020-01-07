Love-filled Pictures of Bipasha Basu with Karan Singh Grover, See Here
Bipasha and Karan, popularly known as the monkey couple, are a flawless blend of good looks and picture-perfect physique.
Image: Instagram/Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu is celebrating her 41st birthday today. Her fans and friends from the industry made a bee-line to wish the fitness diva. One of the wishes that caught ever body’s attention was from her husband Karan Singh Grover, who penned a heartwarming note for his ‘darling sweet little baby bumbi pie monkey princess!’
Bipasha and Karan, popularly known as the monkey couple, are a flawless blend of good looks and picture-perfect physique. The couple met in the year 2015 and worked together in the film 'Alone', a horror drama. They fell in love and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her parents' Andheri residence on April 30, 2016.
On the occasion of Bipasha Basu’s birthday, here are five love-filled images shared on social media of the couple.
It all begins with friendship!
It’s a common belief that relationships that initiate with a solid friendship often set into steady long-lasting connections. These lovebirds have shown us that the belief is nothing less than real and the core of their union lies in true friendship.
View this post on Instagram
Happy Friendship Day to all ❤️ I have been blessed with finding friendship in all my relationships... Be it with my parents... my sisters ... and now my husband. If every relationship is not just about expectations from each other and friendship is the core of it and you can be your true self in front of your loved ones ...life can be easier and relationships can become more beautiful. I have amazing friends for life and they are all rare gems.Thank you for loving me and giving me this beautiful gift of friendship each one of you😘❤️ (There are lots more ppl who I couldn’t tag in one post 🙈) #happyfriendshipday
Mushy in mundane
One of the most gorgeous couples of the tinsel town proves that their lovely chemistry almost always flooding pictures on their Instagram handles. The couple even shares glimpses of their most mundane moments and throw major relationship goals. Bipasha took to Instagram to post a picture with her husband Karan and once again ascertaining a marital bliss.
Intimacy at its peak
The happily married couple, never shy away from PDA. In this picture, the duo is seen gushing over each other and sealing their love with a kiss.
Twinning in white
This adorable couple always has its fashion game on point. Sharing a twining photo, Bipasha captioned, "UsError! Filename not specified.️ #monkeylove."
It’s incredible how these two always strike that dreamy equilibrium!
Love bakes
They love to travel together and give some serious couple and travel goals all the time. Bipasha and husband recently jetted overseas to welcome for New Year 2020 celebrations.
