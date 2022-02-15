'Love has no Boundaries': Sonalee Kulkarni's Valentine’s Day Note for Husband Kunal

Marathi actor Sonalee Kulkarni, widely known for her Lavani performance in the song Apsara Aali, has penned a note for her husband Kunal Benodekar on Valentine’s Day. Sonalee and her hubby Kunal’s love story is nothing short of a fairytale. The pair recently marked four years of love. On Valentine’s Day, Sonalee posted a touching message for her spouse on Instagram.

On Valentine’s Day, Sonalee shared a lovely photo of herself with her beau. Along with the photo, she penned a sweet note to Kunal, saying, “Long-distance marriage, पण प्रेमाला सीमेची बंधंनं नसतात ना (but love has no boundaries). Today and forever." Sonalee can be seen holding Kunal tightly in these pictures. She can be seen in a red slip dress, while Kunal is wearing a blue denim shirt and white pants. Fans are pouring their love into the comment section of these pictures.

Recently, Sonalee dressed up in a Marathi customary bespoke sugar jewellery for her first Makar Sankranti post marriage. She posted a bunch of photos of herself and her hubby.

To the unfamiliar, Sonalee and Kunal married in court on May 7 in Dubai, and the pair completed wedding ceremonies in attendance of close friends. The couple then shared a few photos from the ceremony in which they can be seen virtually soliciting everyone’s blessings. On her birthday, May 18, she announced the news on social media.

Sonalee is going to feature in a historical film themed on the life of Maratha empress Tarabai. Planet Marathi’s Akshay Bardapurkar and Piyush Singh’s Golden Ratio Films have already acquired the expertise of the UK’s largest independent film studio. This film marks the first-ever Maratha-Hollywood collaboration.

Moghul Mardini Chhatrapati Tararani will be the title of the film. This massive project is expected to be released in India and throughout the world around Diwali 2022.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.