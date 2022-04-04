'Love Her Cinema And Humour': Gauri Khan Shares Adorable Pics With Farah Khan

Interior designer Gauri Khan shared pictures with choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan on Instagram, and fans absolutely loved it. Alongside the snaps, Gauri wrote about what she loves about Farah. “Never a dull moment hanging with Farah… Love her cinema and her humour”, she captioned the images. Farah also shared the post on her Instagram story. In the first snap, Farah can be seen hugging Gauri from behind as they posed for the lenses, with beaming smiles. In another photo, fans could get a complete view of their outfit.

While Farah wore a metallic pink kurta salwar, Gauri went for western formals. Matching the colour tone with Farah, the interior designer wore a dark shade of metallic pink.

Take a look:

“Love you, Gauri”, Farah commented on the post. The comments section got flooded with blessings and compliments. While many were eager to know updates on Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming release, Paathan, many couldn’t get enough of the gorgeous smiles the two ladies carried. “Omg the Khan ladies look stellar,” a fan commented, while another called the duo “inspirational.”

Farah also shared a photo with Gauri on her Instagram handle. The filmmaker mentioned that she will always have Gauri’s back, and also hinted towards an upcoming collaboration.

The caption of the post read, “Always have her back. love you, can't wait for everyone to see your hard work and aesthetics.” Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri are close friends with Farah, who has worked on many films with the actor.

