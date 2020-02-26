Love Her to Death: Ashmit Patel on Alleged Rift with sister Ameesha

Actor Ashmit Patel has had differences in the past with his sister Ameesha Patel. But in a recent interview, he has asserted that he loves her to death and will be there for her no matter what.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Ashmit said Ameesha is his sister and he will be there for her through all the thick and thin. He also added that he hopes that he too can count on her for ‘anything, anywhere and anytime.’

Further, the actor, who prefers to keep his personal life private, said that now he is unaffected by the reports of the rift between him and his sibling as the same have been floating around for more than 15 years. But initially, the reports of a rift with Ameesha would make him upset.

Ashmit, who will be making a web debut with a series titled The Bull of Dalal Street, further added that there is no point in explaining people because how much can you explain and at the end of the day people will speculate what they have to.

Ashmit had recently called off his engagement with fiancé Maheck Chalal. They got engaged in 2017. As per another report published in Hindustan Times, the couple had plans of tying the knot at a destination wedding, but the same did not happen as differences crept between the two, eventually leading them to part ways in January this year.

