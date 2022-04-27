Love in Ukraine Actress Stuck Near Ukraine Border

The Ukraine-Russia War has been raging for almost two months now. Both the countries are ardent in their stand. After the tensions grew between both nations, the Indian government started the operation to safely bring back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. However, amidst the war situation, the shooting of the film, Love in Ukraine was still going on in the country and that too in the war zone. Now, the lead actress, Lizabeta Fainman, has been stuck at the Ukrainian border and the team is pulling efforts to rescue her.

Recently, in an interview with Dainik Bhaskar, the director of the film, Nitin Gupta revealed that the film’s shooting began pre-war but patchwork was being shot during wartime only. Talking to the news portal, he stated, “The entire crew of Love in Ukraine was in Ukraine before the war began. Most of our actors were local, and we are unable to contact three of them now. Liza, who is also from Ukraine, is stuck somewhere at the Ukraine border and efforts are being made to bring her to India for the film promotions”

The director added that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky helped the team a lot to finish shooting. While things were getting worse, the team was supported by the management and security to stay safe.

Earlier, a small portion of the SS Rajamouli’s RRR was shot in the country. However, the shooting was completed before the conditions went worse. The team shot the popular ‘Naatu Naatu’ song and some crucial scenes in the country.

Talking about Love in Ukraine, the story casts Vipin Kaushik in the lead role along with the Ukrainian actress. The film is all set to release on May 27 this year. The makers have also decided to give a free release to the film in Ukraine to show solidarity for the nation.

