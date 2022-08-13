‘Love is unstoppable’: Makers of Sita Ramam celebrate film’s success

Actor Dulquer Salmaan is currently basking in the global success of his latest film Sita Ramam. The period romantic drama, which was released in theatres across the globe on August 5, has been garnering rave reviews from film critics and audiences alike. Now, the makers of Sita Ramam rejoiced at the box office collection of the film by calling it a “Timeless Blockbuster.”

On August 12, Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to celebrate Sita Ramam’s successful run at the box office in its first week of release. The production house revealed that the Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer has minted over Rs 40 crore worldwide in the first week. “Love is unstoppable,” read the tweet, along with a new poster of the film’s lead actors.

Take a look:



It has also been reported that Sita Ramam grossed over $850,000 in the United States alone. After a slow start, this Hanu Raghavapudi directorial picked up great momentum at the box office owing to good word-of-mouth by netizens.

Dulquer Salmaan recently took to his Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for his Telugu fans about the success of Sita Ramam. He wrote, “I cried on the day of (Sita Ramam’s) release because I was so overwhelmed with the film and how people were accepting the film. The love you’re showing to all of us be it Hanu, Mrunal, Rashmika, Sumanth Anna, Vishal, PS Vinod sir, and myself, isn’t something we can explain in words.”

Dulquer concluded his note expressing, “Thank you to the cinema loving audience of Telugu. Thank you to the biggest believers in the art of cinema. Thank you for making me feel like your own.” The 36-year-old actor captioned his post writing, “Filled with gratitude and so much emotion for all the love you are showering us with!! Ram says thank you with folded hands!”

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here