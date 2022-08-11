Love Sex Aur Dhokha Actor Anshuman Jha To Get Married On This Date

Love Sex Aur Dhokha Actor Anshuman Jha has announced that he is all set to tie the knot with his lady love, Sierra Winters. The marriage will take place in October this year. In a note shared by him on his Instagram Stories, Anshuman wrote that he and Sierra have immense respect for the institution of marriage. The Midnight Delhi actor also said that they are excited to take the next step in their journey of togetherness. Anshuman ended the note by expressing his gratefulness for all the love that they have been receiving from everyone.

According to reports, Anshuman and Sierra will get married on October 29 in the United States of America. Their Christain wedding will be followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony to be held next year. For the unversed, the love birds got engaged back in 2020 and were waiting for the pandemic to end to take their wedding vows. While Sierra shifted to India last year, the couple was waiting for VISA restrictions to ease off so that both their families can be present on their big day.

Anshuman said in a statement that Sierra is his mother’s blessing to him. The Faith actor also spoke about being excited to wed his lover in America as well as India. Furthermore, he said that Sierra always wanted to have an Indian wedding, something his mother would have wished for too. According to Anshuman, the wedding would be a private affair because that’s what they both believe in.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the couple has chosen Alaska, the United States of America as their honeymoon destination.

On the professional front, Anshuman Jha will next be seen in Lakadbaggha, directed by Victor Mukherjee. While the shooting of his upcoming film has been concluded, details about its release date remain unknown. Lakadbaggha is produced by First Ray Films.

Apart from Lakadbaggha, Anshuman will also star in Bulletproof Anand. In one of his past Instagram posts, he had revealed that Bulletproof Anand will be a tribute to gangster films of the 1990s.

