English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
After making her big Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Pati Patni Aur Who will star Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. (Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Loading...
Kartik Aaryan is quite a favourite among the younger lot of actresses. Sara Ali Khan publicly expressed her admiration for him on Koffee with Karan. Ananya Panday too has never shied away from admitting that she shares a very comfortable bond with him.
Now that they are working together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya and Kartik have been spending a lot of time together. Taking about their equation, she recently told Hindustan Times, “He is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”
Lauding Kartik for his professionalism, she added, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive.”
Meanwhile, other than Pati Patni and Woh, Kartik is also shooting with Sara for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the sequel to his hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Now that they are working together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya and Kartik have been spending a lot of time together. Taking about their equation, she recently told Hindustan Times, “He is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”
Lauding Kartik for his professionalism, she added, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive.”
Meanwhile, other than Pati Patni and Woh, Kartik is also shooting with Sara for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the sequel to his hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- De De Pyaar De Box Office Day 1: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets a Solid Opening, Earns Rs 10 Crore
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Teenage Mother Seeks Divorce to Live With Her PUBG Partner in Gujarat
- Deepika Padukone Slays at Cannes Red Carpet with her Bold, Unconventional Fashion Choices
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Can’t Take Their Eyes Off Each Other at Cannes 2019, See Photos
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Kohli Sets Standards We Thought Would Never Be Achieved: Dravid
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results