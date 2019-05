Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan is quite a favourite among the younger lot of actresses. Sara Ali Khan publicly expressed her admiration for him on Koffee with Karan. Ananya Panday too has never shied away from admitting that she shares a very comfortable bond with him.Now that they are working together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya and Kartik have been spending a lot of time together. Taking about their equation, she recently told Hindustan Times , “He is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”Lauding Kartik for his professionalism, she added, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive.”Meanwhile, other than Pati Patni and Woh, Kartik is also shooting with Sara for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the sequel to his hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.