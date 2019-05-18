Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday

After making her big Bollywood debut in Student of the Year 2, Ananya Panday will next be seen opposite Kartik Aaryan in Pati Patni Aur Woh.

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Love Spending Time with Kartik Aaryan, He is Selfless, Says Ananya Panday
Pati Patni Aur Who will star Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. (Image: Kartik Aaryan/Instagram)
Loading...
Kartik Aaryan is quite a favourite among the younger lot of actresses. Sara Ali Khan publicly expressed her admiration for him on Koffee with Karan. Ananya Panday too has never shied away from admitting that she shares a very comfortable bond with him.

Now that they are working together in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya and Kartik have been spending a lot of time together. Taking about their equation, she recently told Hindustan Times, “He is a very good friend. We’re also doing a film together [Pati Patni Aur Woh] and have a very comfortable equation. We get along really well. I love spending time with him.”

Lauding Kartik for his professionalism, she added, “While working with him, I have realised what a selfless person he is. For instance, whenever we did a scene together [during the film’s first schedule], I noticed that he never thought only about his lines. Instead, he was like, ‘how to make the scene better?’ Otherwise too, Kartik has been really helpful to me. Since I am new, I think I need all the help that I can get. That way, he has been extremely supportive.”

Meanwhile, other than Pati Patni and Woh, Kartik is also shooting with Sara for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2, the sequel to his hit 2009 film Love Aaj Kal, that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram