Love Story Twitter Review: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's Chemistry Dubbed 'Magical' by Watchers

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer “Love Story" is trending big time on social media. The much-awaited film written and directed by Sekhar Kammula premiers in theatres on September 24. The romantic drama has received rave reviews from critics, as well as, the audience worldwide. The performance of lead actors and the film’s gripping narration, dance number, songs, music, well-crafted storyline, and chemistry have truly impressed people.

The movie is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskar Ram Mohan Rao under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas and Amigos Creations. Besides lead actors, the film features many others in pivotal roles, including Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Devayani, Satyam Rajesh, Rajeev Kanakala, Uttej, Easwari Rao, and Thagubothu Ramesh. The songs and background music of the film are composed by Pawan Ch.

As of now, four songs have been released, including Nee Chitram Choosi, Evo Evo Kalale, Ay Pilla, Saranga Dariya. Among other songs, Saranga Dariya is an adaptation of an Indian Telugu folk song, and it turned out to be a huge hit. The rhythm of the song and Sai Pallavi’s dazzling dance moves have been highly appreciated.

The movie’s technical work, including editing and cinematography, has been handled by Marthand K Venkatesh and Vijay C Kumar, respectively.

Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on April 2, 2020. However, due to the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the makers of the film were forced to postpone the release. After the success of Pallavi’s first Telugu film Fidaa, the audience has high hopes for “Love Story" as well. Sai Pallavi’s first Telugu film was also under the same director Sekhar Kammula.

#LoveStory movie getting avg reviews..saying that ending is abrupt.They all have watched movie with high expectations.Lets reduce the expectations and prepare our mind for abrupt climax..Then surely will enjoy it😍😍— Sreeram (@sreeram0106) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Worst of Shekar Kammula. Bar music and performances , this Kankar Rod movie Skip — Sampath (@_Sampath26) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Blockbuster 💥💥Super 1St half ❤Excellent Second Half 🔥🔥 Class Movie Tho #NagaChaitanya Mass Chupisthadu pakka 💥💥💥💥 Families Tho theatre's Housefulls avuthayi pakka 👍💥 — Balaji (@BaluPKfan) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory serious+emotionalLead pair @chay_akkineni and @Sai_Pallavi92 are the soul.Chaitu’s acting 👌bgm and songs 😍 sensitive topics raise chesaru but abruptly ended. One time watch!— akhil_maheshfan2 🔔 (@Maheshfan_1) September 24, 2021

Sai Pallavi kummesindhi anta kada performance#LoveStory pic.twitter.com/bJmaISlWx8— Ajay Fan Of Kalyan (@pspk_devoteeeee) September 24, 2021

#LoveStory Overall an Average Emotional Love Story! NC and Sai Pallavi were great on the screen together! The life of the film is the Music and BGM. Movie had some good moments that were vintage SK but some repetitive scenes that were boring as well. Rating: 2.75/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) September 23, 2021

If you are planning to watch “Love Story", here’s a list of tweets explaining how the film has been performing in theatres and if the people are liking it.

