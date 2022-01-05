Love Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah? Can You Recognise This Person Then?

Sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been entertaining viewers for well over a decade. The show’s characters have carved a special space for themselves in the hearts and minds of the audience. And while it might be easy for you to recognise or identify your favourite characters, can you tell us who this person is?

An actor from the star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has shared a picture of himself on Instagram and believe it or not nobody could recognise him. In fact, the actor wrote in the caption that even he couldn’t recognise himself in the photo. The actor is none other than Shailesh Lodha, who plays the role of Taarak Mehta in the superhit show.

Shailesh Lodha plays the role of writer Taarak Mehta in the series. In the show, Taarak Mehta and Jethalal are great friends. The duo and their bond are loved by the fans. On Tuesday, Shailesh Mehta posted a picture of himself on Instagram where he looked nearly unrecognisable.

Sharing the photo, he said, “I can’t identify myself in this photo." In the throwback picture, a very young and lean Shailesh is seen in a white shirt. He looks so radically different from the present day that most are finding it difficult to believe that this is the same Taarak Mehta we all know and have come to love.

This picture is currently going viral on social media and has already crossed 14,000 likes. People are leaving amusing and witty comments on the picture.

