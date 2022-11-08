Love Today Box Office Collection: Tamil Film Rakes In Good Numbers On Opening Weekend

Director Pradeep Ranganathan made his much-anticipated acting debut with the newly released Tamil film Love Today. Besides playing the protagonist, the 29-year-old has also written and directed this romantic comedy, which hit the cinema halls on November 4. And, it received favourable reviews from film critics and audiences alike. While the Kollywood film opened to a slow start, it picked up momentum from its second day owing to positive word of mouth.

Despite clashing with Coffee with Kadhal and Nitham Oru Vanam on the big screen, Love Today reportedly managed to rake in Rs 6 crores at the box office in Tamil Nadu on Friday. The Pradeep Ranganathan directorial witnessed an impressive jump on its second and third days of release. According to reports, the film’s opening weekend collection stands at Rs 19 crore. Keeping its excellent trajectory in cognisance, Love Today is expected to surpass Rs 25 crore at the ticket booth in a few days.

Top showsha video

Alongside Pradeep Ranganathan, the film also stars Ivana, Sathyaraj, Raveena Ravi, and Radhika Sarathkumar in prominent roles. Produced by AGS Entertainment, Love Today’s music has been scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The Tamil rom-com’s editing and cinematography have been handled by Pradeep E Ragav and Dinesh Purushothaman, respectively. Its plot revolves around two lovers, who exchange their mobile phones to get over their doubts about each other.

Before Love Today, Pradeep Ranganathan made his directorial debut in Tamil cinema with the 2019 film Comali. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh, the comedy-drama starred Jayam Ravi, Kajal Aggarwal, Samyuktha Hegde, Yogi Babu, and KS Ravikumar in the lead roles. Comali was not only a critically lauded film, but it also emerged as a commercial success at the box office.

Read all the Latest Movies News here