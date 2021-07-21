‘ Love U Maa’: Sonu Sood’s Emotional Note on His Mother’s Birth Anniversary

Actor Sonu Sood remembered his late mother Saroj Sood on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday. He took to Instagram to share a slew of beautiful and unseen black-and-white pictures from her younger days. He also penned a heartfelt note in which he wished his mother a “happy birthday”. He wrote that he wanted to hug his mom and wish her “personally” on this occasion. He thanked her for giving him life lessons and promised to always do his best and make her proud.

Sonu maintained that no words can express how much he misses her and this void created by her absence will always remain. He wished her happiness wherever she was and asked her to keep guiding him in his life. Sonu ended the emotional note by expressing his love for his mother.

Last year, a road was dedicated in the name of the actor’s mother in his hometown in Punjab’s Moga district. Posting a video of the board bearing his mother’s name, Sonu said he has been dreaming of this visual his entire life. He recalled that his mom travelled all her life on this road when she used to go to her college to teach. Sonu mentioned that this road will always be the most important achievement of his life.

Sonu gained immense popularity after he won hearts with his philanthropic work amid the Covid-19 pandemic. He has been termed the real-life hero. From helping migrants in sending them homes safely to arranging beds and oxygen cylinders for Covid-19 patients in hospitals, he has been at the forefront throughout the pandemic.

Last month, Sonu promoted small businesses amid the coronavirus lockdowns across the country.

He arranged an egg and bread sale on his bicycle and told people that even if malls are closed due to the lockdown, supermarkets and small businesses are always open.

