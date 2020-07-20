Love Yash's Beard? KGF Actor Shares How it Has Become 'Part of His Personality'

Kannada actor Yash catapulted to fame with his performance in 2018 film, KGF-Chapter 1. He was praised for his brilliant acting and was also appreciated for his long hair and well groomed beard look.

The actor reveals that the look was customised for his character specifically to make it look grungy, rough and intense and also suit the period the film was set in.

Yash spoke to DNA India recently and revealed that he has retained the beard which was initially meant for his character, Rocky.

“It has been more than 4 years! The beard was an important element of my KGF look. But now, it has become a part of my personality and I love it. Although it requires extra effort to keep the beard well groomed, I don’t mind it at all,” he said.

Yash had also trained intensely six months to get a ten-minute sequence in the film, right.

Recently, in a social media post, he celebrated his journey of 12 years since his debut film was released. He also expressed gratitude for it being the film that introduced him to his wife, actress Radhika Pandit.

Yash is working on the sequel of 2018 period-action film K.G.F-Chapter 1, helmed by Prashanth Neel who directed the first part as well. For KGF-Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will reprise their roles from the prequel. Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also join the cast to play important roles. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23, this year.