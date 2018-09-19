English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
Aayush Sharma is soon making his Bollywood debut with Love Yatri, which explores an unlikely bond that develops between the two lead characters over the nine-day festival of Navratri. Being a married debutant, there's undoubtedly an additional pressure on Aayush to compete with the younger generation actors.
In an interview with Filmfare, Aayush opened up about being a married debutant and if that tag is going to affect his career in any way, doing romantic scenes in front of wife Arpita Khan and more.
“When Arpita was carrying Ahil (their son), I had a conversation with Sohail (Khan) Bhai. I said that I’m married and will turn a father soon. Will people accept me? He replied, The only superstar in this country who’s not married is Salman Khan. Everyone else is married. So marriage has nothing to do with what you’re doing. The only thing that matters is hard work and whether people like what you’re doing in front of the camera," he said.
Aayush further said that how he still feels a bit hesitant to do any romantic scene in front of Arpita.
"Till date, I can’t have Arpita on set when I’m doing a romantic scene. I get conscious. She has this smirk on her face when I perform well. She’s seen me during my worst phase. During my first photo-shoot with Warina, I kept saying I can’t do it. Arpita said, Listen if you want to be an actor, you better be prepared for all this.”
Aayush tied the knot with Arpita in 2014. The two have a baby boy, named Ahil, together.
Aayush is all praise for his wife as he said, “she’s been my support from day one. She’s my backbone. I didn’t know the seriousness of this profession. When I started training under Bhai it came as a rude shock. I realised it’s not as easy as it looks. She was the one, who kept me motivated."
