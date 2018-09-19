Love Yatri, Not Loveratri: Salman Khan Announces Change in Film Name After Legal Issues

What's in a name? Quite a bit, if it's a film name clearly. After Salman Khan's film Loveratri, not starring the actor but produced by his company, got into legal hassles, over its name, the actor took to Twitter to announce that the film's makers have decided to change its name. Don't worry though, it's not too far removed from the original, now being called Love Yatri.The actor has been accused of harming the communal harmony by a Bihar-based lawyer.SDJM (East) has given the go-ahead to file a complaint against Salman in Muzaffarpur’s Mithanpura’s police station. The complaint is regarding the film Loveratri.Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveratri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5, 2018.Salman, one of the biggest Bollywood stars, was last seen in Race 3. The film didn’t succeed at the box office, but it recovered its costs. He is now gearing up for Dabangg 3, in which he will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha. He is also shooting for his ambitious project Bharat.