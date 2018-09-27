Love Yatri: Salman’s Take on Dholida’s Comparison to Dholi Taro is Priceless

It's now fairly common knowledge that Salman Khan is launching his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma with Love Yatri. And though he is producing the film, Salman says there is no comparison between Love Yatri’s song Dholida and his iconic garba dance number Dholi Taro from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 1999 blockbuster Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, which also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.Talking about the two songs, Salman recently told Pinkvilla, “There is no comparison. They will take years to reach there. Even if Love Yatri becomes a Maine Pyar Kiya, they still have 10 more years to go.”The 52-year-old actor was also accused to propagating nepotism in Bollywood by launching his sister’s husband. However, refuting all attacks, he had earlier told PTI, “He (Aayush Sharma) has been training hard. I knew this nepotism thing would come up. He is the son of a politician. How can you put him into this nepotism thing? This (Bollywood) is the only one place where nepotism cannot work at all. It is the audience that will make you a superstar or will reject you no matter whose son or a brother-in-law you are.”"You never know what they would like. You maybe the best looking guy and best actor and they just reject you and you can have nothing. And then there is something about you that audience goes to watch your film in cinema halls but this is till your last film," Salman added.Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Love Yatri also stars Warina Hussain. It will release on October 5.