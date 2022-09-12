'Love You For...': Sreemukhi on Meeting Ranveer Singh's Gesture at SIIMA 2022

Telugu actress and television presenter Sreemukhi is a sight for sore eyes when it comes to her superb acting, charming screen presence, and glamorous photoshoots. The diva has earned quite a bit of a reputation for herself for being confident in films and television shows that include Crazy Uncles, Julayi, Babu Baga Busy, and Bomma Adirindi.

Sreemukhi is a social media buff, posting updates of her upcoming shows and stunning avatars on the platform, taking fans into a frenzy every time. Recently, the actress has made viewers envious after she lived the dream of meeting one of the biggest stars of Bollywood aka Ranveer Singh.

Sharing the happy meet-and-greet moment with her fans, Sreemukhi dropped a video on her Instagram handle. “WTFFFFFFF JUST HAPPENED?!! Ranveer Singh, I love you! Siima Awards I love you for making this happen!” captioned an exhilarated Sreemukhi.

On the occasion of the 10th South Indian International Movie Awards 2022, Sreemukhi was spotted enjoying the perfect fan-girl moment with none other than the Bajirao Maastani actor. The video portrayed Ranveer going on the stage after having a brief exchange with anchor Manish Paul.

As soon as the Ranveer, decked up in formal attire got on the stage, he came forward to hug Sreemukhi. Elated at the gesture, Sreemukhi flashed a big smile as both of them gave air kisses. Ranveer being the gentleman that he is, held Sreemukhi’s hands and kissed them, making the actress blush.

The moment Sreemukhi shared the video on the photo-sharing app, fans congratulated the anchor for living the dream of many. While one user wrote, “Omggg”, another commented, “Ranveerified as ALWAYS.”

The SIIMA award ceremony was held in Bengaluru on September 10 and 11. The event was attended by notable Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Kamal Hassan, and Yash to name a few. Superstar Allu Arjun bagged the Best Actor Award for his movie Pushpa while the film also won the Best Film Award.

Sreemukhi is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie titled Bholaa Shankar. The action entertainer, helmed by Meher Ramesh, stars Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh, and Tamannaah and is slated to premiere on the big screens next year.

