‘Love Your Style’: Fans Can't Get Over This Early Morning Pic of Amrapali Dubey

Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey recently shared an adorable post on Instagram and her fans can’t express enough love for their favourite actor for it. In the picture, which appears to have been clicked in the morning, the actor is showing how it feels to wake up early in the morning.

In the picture, she can be seen in a t-shirt and trousers, while listening to someone with open hair. The picture is shot perfectly to show her cute expressions. She wrote in the caption, “I am asking the director why he woke me up so early in the name of shooting.”

Soon after the picture was posted, fans reacted with immense love for the Bhojpuri star. A user wrote, “It looks like an angel has woken up,” while another said, “Because work is needed.” The third shared, “You will not have any problem as long as Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua is with you, Bhaiya Ji is your husband”. The fourth wrote, “Kahen Khisiyail Badu”. Along with this, praising her style, one wrote, “We are in love with this style of yours.”

Amrapali was recently seen in her newly released film Love Vivah.com with Pradeep Pandey Chintu. In the movie, the chemistry between both of them was well-liked by the audience. These days, Amrapali is busy shooting the film Vidya, in which she is playing the role of an IAS. Her photo from the set also went viral.

