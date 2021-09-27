Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Searching for Wedding Venues?

Ahead of his 39th birthday, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt outside Jodhpur airport. According to pictures shared by paparazzi on Instagram, the couple were spotted in the royal city of Rajasthan. Ranbir will be celebrating his 39th birthday on Tuesday and the timing of the couple’s visit to Jodhpur only fuels the speculation that the celebrity couple will be spending some quality time in the city.

Picture shared by Instagram handle Bollywood Pap on Sunday showed Ranbir wearing a brown tracksuit with a black backpack and face mask, while Alia was spotted in a green and white tie and dyed denim jacket which she wore over a crop top and a pair of blue jeans. The couple were seen donning sunglasses and face masks as they stepped out of Jodhpur airport.

It is also being speculated that the couple may be looking for potential wedding venues since they have been dating for quite a few years now. In an interview last year, the actor had said that the deal would have been “sealed" had the “pandemic not hit our lives."Ranbir had refrained from clearly spelling it out since he did not want to jinx it, but the actor did drop a hint and said that he wants to tick mark the goal of getting married very soon in his life.

Alia and Ranbir will be seen working together on screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s magnum opus Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Dimple Kapadia. The movie has been delayed from hitting the cinemas by quite a few years, first due to Mukerji’s own apprehensions about the movie and the second time due to the pandemic. Brahmastra will be released in three parts and will show Ranbir romancing Alia.

