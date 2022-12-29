Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra Leave Mumbai For New Year Amid Wedding Rumours

Lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra will be ringing in the New Year together. The couple, who is rumoured to be getting married soon, was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Thursday morning leaving the city together. While Kiara was seen turning heads in a cute blue top and ripped jeans, Sid looked handsome in a red sweatshirt and a pair of black pants.

The couple made their way to the airport separately. While it is unclear where they are headed to, we cannot wait to see what they’d be up to this weekend!

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Sidharth recently dropped a major hint about the same. Sidharth is currently promoting his upcoming film Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna. During one of the promotional events, RJ Supriya from Radio Fever FM asked the Shershah actor about one rumour he would like to clarify, and Sidharth answered, “That I am getting married this year."

If a recent report by India Today is to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara have also started working on their wedding guest list. Several actors and filmmakers from the industry are reportedly attending their much-awaited wedding. The news portal claims that Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Jackky Bhagnani, and his ladylove Rakul Preet Singh are likely to be invited.

On the work front, Kiara and Sid have a busy 2023 ahead of them. Sid will kick off the year with Mission Majnu’s release in January and will be seen in Yodha alongside Disha Patani. He also has Indian Police Force with Rohit Shetty. On the other hand, Kiara was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera earlier this month. She has Shankar’s SVC 50 (RC15) with Ram Charan and Satyaprem ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here