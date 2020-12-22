Lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan Can't Meet Each Other Due to Bio Bubble on Annaatthe Sets

The film industry has been gradually getting back to work post the lockdown, but since the coronavirus pandemic isn't over yet, shooting is still risky business. Rajinikanth resumed shooting for his upcoming film Annaatthe in Hyderabad from December 15. Apart from the government prescribed SOPs, the makers have been following a strict bio-bubble protocol and they have opted for a completely indoor-schedule.

Beside Rajinikanth, the film directed by Siva features an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Meena, Khushbu, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj and Jackie Shroff. While Nayanthara plays Rajini's wife, Keerthy Suresh plays his sister in the film.

Naynathara, Kushboo and Meena have also started shooting for the film. The bio bubble has made sure that none of the actors can go out of the facility and no outsider can enter the location.

Nayanthara's boyfriend, director Vignesh Shivan is also shooting in Hyderabad for his film 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha. Despite being in the same city, due to the bio-bubble, the cannot meet each other, reported ETimes.

Though shooting for Annaatthe started before the pandemic, due to the lockdown, filming was put on hold for nearly eight months. This schedule, going on in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, will probably be the last schedule of the movie and may last for around 45 days.