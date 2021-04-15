Loved Karnan? Here are 5 Tamil Action Films That You Can Stream Next

Dhanush’s action drama Karnan, based on the 1995 Kodiyankulam caste violence case, opened to a good start despite being released amid the pandemic. While Dhanush is being lauded for his fantastic performance, Mari Selvaraj’s film is carving its place in the Tamil film industry for being one of the finest action films the south industry has offered in recent times.

So, here we list some more Tamil action films that you can stream if you loved Karnan.

Vikram Vedha is a neo-noir Tamil action film of 2017 that takes inspiration from the Indian folktale of Baital Pachisi. It stars Madhavan who plays the role of a police officer determined to kill a gangster, Vedha (Vijay Sethupathi). However, Vikram’s life takes a turn when Vedha starts to tell him stories based on true events from his life after his surrender. This action thriller directed by Pushkar–Gayathri explore the grey area that lies between the polar opposites of black and white through the honest policeman Vikram and the deceptive criminal Vedha.

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam, filmed simultaneously in Tamil and Hindi, is an espionage thriller that tells the story of a classical dancer whose suspecting wife appoints an investigator behind him. It results in violent events that reveal dark, unanticipated secrets about the dancer (Kamal Haasan). This thriller had its own journey as it met with a lot of protests due to its sensitive plot. After an official ban in Tamil Nadu for 15 days, the film finally released in the state in February, 2013.

Director Vetrimaaran’s Visaranai revolves around corruption and police brutality and tells the story of four labourers who are coerced into admitting a crime that they haven’t committed. Violent events start to unfold once these men tell the true course of events in the court. Based on M Chandrakumar’s novel Lock Up, the film opened up to positive reviews and bagged three awards at the 63rd National Film Awards.

One of the most popular Tamil films, this psychological action thriller by S Shankar tells the story of a common citizen whose frustration at the growing apathy around him leads to a split personality disorder. One of his identities is of a model and another a vigilante killer called Anniyan. The film broke the record by winning eight Filmfare and six State Filmfare awards and was dubbed into several languages including Telegu, Hindi and French. This National award-winning film is soon to get a Hindi adaptation that will star Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

Asuran is a period action film by Vetrimaaran that fetched Dhanush the Best Actor Award at the 67th National Film Awards ceremony. The film is based on a novel by Poomani titled Vekkai and borrows from the true events of the 1968 Kilvenmani massacre. It revolves around the chaos that unfolds after a teen from an underprivileged caste kills an upper-caste landlord. The film opened to positive reviews and had a successful run.

