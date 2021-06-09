Loved Srikant and JK's Banter in The Family Man 2? These 13 Buddy Cop Duos are Equally Good

One of the major highlights of The Family Man series has been the funny equation Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee) shares with JK Talpade (Sharib Hashmi). From casually hanging at vada pav stalls to risking their lives during tactical missions, their humour and chemistry seems to be on point, every time. We take a look at other buddy cop duos in films who are equally good, if not more.

Sherlock and Watson (Sherlock Holmes franchise)

Sherlock (Benedict Cumberbatch) needs someone by his side to take the edge off his life. Watson (Martin Freeman) is his buddy in crime solving and helps him in the matters of the heart and everyday life. They are and will be one of the most loved crime solving duos of pop culture.

Martin Hart and Rust Cohle (True Detective)

Martin (Woody Harrelson) and Rust (Matthew McConaughey) are investigating a series of occult murders. Their bonding is the highlight of the series as they traverse highs and lows in their relationship during the timeline of crime solving.

Park Doo-man and Cho Yong-koo (Memories of Murder)

Park (Song Kang-ho) is a superstitious detective and uses unorthodox ways for solving crime. He meets his match in short tempered Cho (Kim Roi-ha), who will beat anyone up at the drop of a hat. Their pairing brings comic relief to the the film’s rather bleak storyline.

Jay and Ali (Dhoom)

Bollywood has presented us with one of the best buddy cop duos in the Dhoom franchise. Jay (Abhishek Bachchan) is fire and Ali (Uday Chopra) is ice. Jay’s serious ways are balanced well by Ali’s humourous leaning and together they offer a diverse entertainment package.

Mike and Marcus (Bad Boys franchise)

Mike (Will Smith) and Marcus (Martin Lawrence) are not just co-workers taking on the bad guys, but also brothers. Their equation and banter has probably inspired every funny buddy cop duos that are.

Sarah and Stephen (The Killing)

Sarah (Mireille Enos) and Stephen (Joel Kinnaman) ust set apart their differences and come together to solve a heinous crime in their precinct. Theie relationship traverses a major arc through the course of crime solving as they get closer and begin to understand each other better.

Arjun Singh and Pyare Mohan (Bade Miyan Aur Chote Miyan)

Arjun (Amitabh Bachchan) and Pyare (Govinda) share a friendly bond and mutual contempt for their boss. Their funny chemistry has made Bade Miyan Aur Chote Miyan a memorable film.

J and K (Men in Black)

Agent K (Tommy Lee Jones) must take Agent J (Will Smith) under his wing and teach him the ways of the Men In Black (MIB) unit to fight off alien threat.

David Mills and William Somerset (Seven)

Crime solving can take a heavy toll on the investigators and David (Brad Pitt) has turned into a hot-headed cop. But he must work in tandem with William (Morgan Freeman), a senior detective, to get to the bottom of serial killings in their city.

Ashwin and Vedant (Talvar)

Ashwin (Irrfan Khan) needs someone in the force he can trust. Vedant (Sohum Shah) is his confidant as they take on the double murder case in Delhi. However, situations turn them against each other, but not before they give us one of the most memorable cop pairings.

Schmidt and Jenko (21 Jump Street)

Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Jenko (Channing Tatum) have the perfect chemistry together. Sometimes big laughs can take off the edge when watching crime infested minds and neighborhoods.

Yan Naing Lee and James Carter (Rush Hour)

The Jackie Chan-Chris Tucker duo set the bar high for fun and serious in the Rush Hour franchise. Yan Naing Lee (Jackie) does all the action and James (Chris) all the talking and flirting.

Chon Wang and Roy O’Bannon (Shanghai Noon)

A western comedy, perfectly executed by Owen Wilson and Jackie Chan. While Chon Wang (Jackie Chan) will remain true to his values as a royal guard, Roy (Owen Wilson) a former outlaw, assists him in stopping a crime. They have two vastly different personalities that make them lovable together.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here