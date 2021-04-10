Loved the Big Bull? Here are 5 More Films Based on Financial Frauds

If you liked the Abhishek Bacchan starrer The Big Bull then we have compiled a list of films based on financial frauds that you can stream next.

Rogue Trader is a biographical film based on Nick Leeson’s book Rogue Trader: How I Brought Down Barings Bank and Shook the Financial World. Leeson is a derivatives trader who became infamous after his involvement in bankrupting the Baringa Bank, world’s second-oldest merchant bank. His fraudulent activities led to the collapse of the bank in 1995, following which he was sent to prison. The film is directed by James Dearden and has Ewan McGregor and Anna Friel in pivotal roles.

Owning Mahowny tells the story of Brian Molony, a Toronto bank employee who misappropriated millions from the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for his gambling habits. This event is considered to be one of the largest one-man bank fraud in the history of Canada where Molony wrote loans to real and fictitious companies and transferred more than 10 million dollars from the bank to feed his gambling habits. The film is directed by Richard Kwietniowski and has Philip Seymour Hoffman portraying Molony.

Before Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and The Big Bull, filmmaker Sameer Hanchate attempted to tell the story of Harshad Mehta through his 2006 film Gafla. The scam of 1992 on which the story is based was a stock market scam committed by a bunch of stockbrokers including Mehta. These bankers manipulate the markets, used corrupt officials to sign fake cheques, and took advantage of market loopholes. It had resulted in disruption that sent ripples to the Indian stock market. Vinod Sharawat played the role of Harshad Mehta in the film.

The Wolf of Wall Street is a stylised, exaggerated depiction of the US financial markets and is based on a 2007 memoir of Jordan Belfort by the same name. Belfort was an American stockbroker whose firm Stratton Oakmont was responsible for stock market manipulation and fraud on Wall Street. Belfort had spent only 22 months in prison as he agreed to testify against his partners. Directed by Martin Scorsese, this one has Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill and Margot Robbie in pivotal roles.

This movie tells the story of the 2008 financial crisis in America that was triggered by the United States housing bubble. It incorporates an unconventional style of narrative with three parallel stories about some investors who bet against the US mortgage market. They discovered the loopholes in the system and invest accordingly. The film also has characters breaking the fourth wall to explain financial terms to the audience. It is based on The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine by Michael Lewis and is directed by Adam McKay.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here