Loved the Squid Game? Here Are Similar Shows That You Can Stream

Korean web series Squid Game is creating quite the wave and for all the right reasons. The survival drama is a perfect mix of crime, thriller, episodes that keep one on edge, important societal issues, love, emotions and the compulsion to do the unthinkable to keep oneself alive and earn a huge amount of money. And, to top it all, the dystopian story is supported by a strong cast consisting of actors Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, HoYeon Jung, Anupam Tripathi, and Gong Yoo among many others. So, here we have collated a list of some of the shows and films that share a similar theme with Squid Game that you can stream if you want more of that world.

Alice in Borderland

The plot of Alice in Borderland share a lot of similarities with Squid Game, for instance, this series also forces its characters to play survival games and failing to do so gets them killed. However, the Japanese show has its own uniqueness as it revolves around three friends who get transported to a post-apocalyptic-like parallel world. Directed by Japanese filmmaker Shinsuke Sato, it is based on a manga of the same name and is available on Netflix for streaming.

Sweet Home

Unlike the previous shows that pitted humans against each other, Sweet Home sees a student battle with monsters to save his home, the earth. It follows a post-apocalyptic world where monsters try to wipe off humanity. Amid this, there are people trapped inside a building who realize they need to survive the danger at any cost. This Korean series is also available on Netflix.

Liar Game

Liar Game also involves people and money, similar to Squid Game. In this South Korean series, players are handed a handsome amount of money but they have to cheat each other to get the money. While some people get rich, others find themselves in debt.

3%

This Brazilian series also became popular for its themes and its depiction. It too is set in a dystopian future and revolves around people who grow up in an impoverished “Inland." Only 3% of them will get a chance at a better life but when they turn 20, they will have to fight each other. While the winners get a chance to go offshore and live, the losers die.

The Purge

The series shares the same theme as the movie franchise The Purge. Every year for 12 hours all crimes are legalised in the dystopian US ruled by a totalitarian government. The anthology series follows the journey of the people who try to survive those 12 hours. It also deals with the post-traumatic stress disorder the survivors have to deal with.

