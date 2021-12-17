'Loved This Edit': Akshay Kumar Retweets Fan Page Video As He Starts Shooting For OMG2

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has shared on his Twitter account a video wherein the Shiva Tandava Stotram can be heard playing in the background. This video has been created by a fan of Akshay Kumar, who liked it so much that he could not stop himself from re-tweeting it.

In the video, Akshay Kumar is seen in the get-up of Lord Shiva, and going for the shoot of his upcoming film ‘Oh My God 2’.

Tagging his fan page, Akshay tweeted, “Loved this edit by @AKFansGroup as I entered for the shoot of #OMG2. Am so, so deeply humbled. And they’ve chosen the most powerful rendition of the Shiv Tandav Stotram by @Shankar_Live in the background. Amazing energy. Har Har Mahadev."

The fan page, which shared this tweet, said that on December 15, Akshay Kumar was spotted going for the shoot of ‘OMG 2’ in the Bandra Terminus of Mumbai. The actor has tied up his long hair into a ponytail. He is clad in kurta and pyjama and is seen sporting Kolhapuri chappals in the video.

The movie, which is the second part of Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer Oh My God, is being helmed by Amit Rai. Rai started the shooting for this movie, which is a social comedy, with Pankaj Tripathi first.

After Pankaj Tripathi wrapped the shoot, actor Yami Gautam took part in it. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar started shooting for the movie in December 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.