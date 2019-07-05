'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Boost Employment, Exports
  • Nifty Trades Near 12,000 Mark
  • Budget Likely to Have Schemes for 'Blue Revolution'
  • Sensex Back at 40,000 First Time Since June 11
  • Economic Survey: Ensuring Small Firms Transform into Large Firms
  • Economic Survey: Target: $5 Trillion by 2025
  • Telecom Lobby Seeks Tax-free Bonds, Cheaper Debt
  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms Expected
  • Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry as Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for Policies to Improve Water Efficiency
  • Economic Survey 2019 Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Less Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraints
  • PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Interim Budget
  • Stimulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment
  • Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways
  • Raise Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today
»
1-min read

'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC

Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been in NYC, popular names from the film fraternity and family members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC
Ever since Rishi Kapoor has been in NYC, popular names from the film fraternity and family members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.
Loading...

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for some months now for medical treatment. Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC, popular names from the film fraternity and family members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.

The latest one to join the couple were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently in NYC for a vacation. On Thursday evening, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the four of them can be seen happily posing together for the camera. While Malaika chose to wear a sheer white top with blue denim, Arjun was at his casual best in an olive green shirt which he accessorised with a black cap. Neetu was seen wearing a blue shirt, and Rishi looked healthy and radiant in a bright red shirt.

Minutes after Rishi, Neetu also took to social media to share the same picture. She wrote, "

Take a look at their pictures:

Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York to keep him happy and entertained. Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time, while their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.

Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram