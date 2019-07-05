'Lovely' Malaika Arora and 'Ghar ka Baccha' Arjun Kapoor Meet Rishi and Neetu in NYC

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been in New York with his wife Neetu Kapoor for some months now for medical treatment. Ever since Kapoor has been in NYC, popular names from the film fraternity and family members are ensuring they meet him whenever they are in the city.

The latest one to join the couple were Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently in NYC for a vacation. On Thursday evening, Kapoor took to Twitter to share a picture from their meeting. In the picture, the four of them can be seen happily posing together for the camera. While Malaika chose to wear a sheer white top with blue denim, Arjun was at his casual best in an olive green shirt which he accessorised with a black cap. Neetu was seen wearing a blue shirt, and Rishi looked healthy and radiant in a bright red shirt.

Minutes after Rishi, Neetu also took to social media to share the same picture. She wrote, "

Take a look at their pictures:

Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see “Rocketman” and lunch at “Red Farm” pic.twitter.com/CDYJja5Ebe — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 4, 2019

Various Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Anupam Kher have met Rishi in New York to keep him happy and entertained. Rishi's wife and veteran actress Neetu Singh has remained by the 66-year-old's side in the US throughout the time, while their actor-son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni have been paying regular visits to them.

Earlier, there was a buzz about the ailing actor's return to India after his treatment in the US. It was speculated that Rishi told a friend that he was likely to return to India by March end. However, Rishi denied any plans to return to India any time in the near future. As for his health, he is responding well to the treatment but the healing process is taking time.

