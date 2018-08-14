English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Loveratri actors Warina Hussain, Aayush Sharma Fined for Flouting Traffic Rules
The actors were fined Rs 100 each as penalty as they were riding a bike without helmet during the promotion of their upcoming film.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aayush Sharma
Loading...
Loveratri’s lead pair, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, were reportedly fined for riding bike without helmet in Vadodara, Gujarat.
According to a report in the Times Of India, the actors were fined Rs 100 each as penalty as they were riding a bike without helmet during the promotion of their upcoming film. Quoting Assistant Commissioner of Police Amita Vanani, the report said that memos were sent to both the actor at their hotel.
ACP added that the celebrities should understand their responsibilities and follow traffic rules.
The police took action against the duo after their pictures surfaced on the internet and several users posted comments pointing out how celebs get away with flouting rules, the TOI report said.
Warina and Aayush rode a bike from Harni airport to Sursagar Lake on Monday evening and interacted with their fans.
The film is set to hit the theatre on October 5, this year. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Suhail Khan. Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the film is shot in parts of Gujarat and London.
Set in the backdrop of Navratri, the film explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two leads.
Salman is not present in the trailer video, but his voiceover was used in the teaser, so speculations are rife that he might be playing a cameo in the film.
Also Watch
According to a report in the Times Of India, the actors were fined Rs 100 each as penalty as they were riding a bike without helmet during the promotion of their upcoming film. Quoting Assistant Commissioner of Police Amita Vanani, the report said that memos were sent to both the actor at their hotel.
ACP added that the celebrities should understand their responsibilities and follow traffic rules.
The police took action against the duo after their pictures surfaced on the internet and several users posted comments pointing out how celebs get away with flouting rules, the TOI report said.
Warina and Aayush rode a bike from Harni airport to Sursagar Lake on Monday evening and interacted with their fans.
The film is set to hit the theatre on October 5, this year. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Suhail Khan. Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the film is shot in parts of Gujarat and London.
Set in the backdrop of Navratri, the film explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two leads.
Salman is not present in the trailer video, but his voiceover was used in the teaser, so speculations are rife that he might be playing a cameo in the film.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Manila Venugopal
-
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- DeepMind AI Can Detect Over 50 Eye Diseases as Well as Your Doctor Can
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...