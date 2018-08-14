Loveratri actors Warina Hussain, Aayush Sharma Fined for Flouting Traffic Rules

Loveratri’s lead pair, Warina Hussain and Aayush Sharma, were reportedly fined for riding bike without helmet in Vadodara, Gujarat.According to a report in the Times Of India, the actors were fined Rs 100 each as penalty as they were riding a bike without helmet during the promotion of their upcoming film. Quoting Assistant Commissioner of Police Amita Vanani, the report said that memos were sent to both the actor at their hotel.ACP added that the celebrities should understand their responsibilities and follow traffic rules.The police took action against the duo after their pictures surfaced on the internet and several users posted comments pointing out how celebs get away with flouting rules, the TOI report said.Warina and Aayush rode a bike from Harni airport to Sursagar Lake on Monday evening and interacted with their fans.The film is set to hit the theatre on October 5, this year. It also stars Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy and Suhail Khan. Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, the film is shot in parts of Gujarat and London.Set in the backdrop of Navratri, the film explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two leads.Salman is not present in the trailer video, but his voiceover was used in the teaser, so speculations are rife that he might be playing a cameo in the film.