Loveratri: FIR to be Filed Against Salman Khan for Harming Communal Harmony
An FIR is to be filed against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Bihar's Mithanpura police station.
A file photo of actor Salman Khan.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his forthcoming production venture, Loveratri, will have to deal with some legal troubles as an FIR will be filed against the actor and the film. The actor has been accused of harming the communal harmony by a Bihar based lawyer.
SDJM (East) has given the go ahead to file a complaint against Salman in Muzaffarpur’s Mithanpura’s police station. The complaint is regarding the film Loveratri.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveratri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5, 2018.
Salman, one of the biggest Bollywood stars, was last seen in Race 3. The film didn’t succeed at the box office, but it recovered its cost. He is now gearing up for Dabangg 3, in which he will be seen with Sonakshi Sinha. He is also shooting for his ambitious project Bharat.
