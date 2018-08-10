GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra sends out love to Salman Khan's 'Loveratri' team.

IANS

Updated:August 10, 2018, 4:53 PM IST
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 6, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opted out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has wished the actor-producer's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveratri.

"Welcome to the movies my friend Aayush Sharma... From the looks of this trailer, you are going to make quite the debut! All the best Warina Hussain and lots of love to the 'Loveratri' team," Priyanka tweeted.




Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri will release on October 5. Its trailer released last week.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is currently shooting for The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Priyanka had also signed up Bharat, but opted out of it. She is reportedly in talks for Chris Pratt-starrer Cowboy Ninja Viking.

