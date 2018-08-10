English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Loveratri: Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Salman Khan's Brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Bollywood
Priyanka Chopra sends out love to Salman Khan's 'Loveratri' team.
Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra during an FLO talk on 'Challenging the Status Quo and Forging New Paths' in New Delhi on Monday, Aug 6, 2018. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Actress Priyanka Chopra, who opted out of Salman Khan-starrer Bharat, has wished the actor-producer's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveratri.
"Welcome to the movies my friend Aayush Sharma... From the looks of this trailer, you are going to make quite the debut! All the best Warina Hussain and lots of love to the 'Loveratri' team," Priyanka tweeted.
Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri will release on October 5. Its trailer released last week.
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is currently shooting for The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Priyanka had also signed up Bharat, but opted out of it. She is reportedly in talks for Chris Pratt-starrer Cowboy Ninja Viking.
Also Watch
"Welcome to the movies my friend Aayush Sharma... From the looks of this trailer, you are going to make quite the debut! All the best Warina Hussain and lots of love to the 'Loveratri' team," Priyanka tweeted.
Welcome to the movies my friend @aaysharma... From the looks of this trailer, you’re gonna make quite the debut! All the best @Warina_Hussain and lots of love to the #Loveratri team https://t.co/jFS0sIdk8x— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 9, 2018
Directed by first-time director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, Loveratri will release on October 5. Its trailer released last week.
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is currently shooting for The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
Priyanka had also signed up Bharat, but opted out of it. She is reportedly in talks for Chris Pratt-starrer Cowboy Ninja Viking.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Internet Slams Kriti Sanon’s Magazine Photo Shoot with Dead Giraffe as Disturbing; See Pic
- Batti Gul Meter Chalu Trailer: Watch Shahid Kapoor Take on Corrupt Electricity Board
- Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...