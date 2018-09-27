English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Loveratri': SC Says No Coercive Action Against Salman Khan Produced Movie
Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveyatri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles.
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
Loading...
The Supreme Court, on Thursday directed that no coercive action be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming Bollywood movie Loveyatri, which had found itself involved in controversy earlier.
A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.
The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.
Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.
The actor had been accused of harming the communal harmony by a Bihar-based lawyer.
SDJM (East) had initiallygiven the go-ahead to file a complaint against Salman in Muzaffarpur’s Mithanpura’s police station. The complaint was regarding the name Loveratri.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveyatri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film, which was earlier named titled Loveratri was changed to Loveyatri by the producers, keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5.
(With PTI inputs)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Germany Beats Turkey for Right to Host Euro 2024
- Bigg Boss 12: Salman Khan's Fee Bigger than Thugs Of Hindostan Budget? Deets Inside
- WhatsApp Co-Founder Brian Acton Says he Left Because of Disagreements With Mark Zuckerberg
- Adaptability the Key for FC Pune City Striker Iain Hume’s Indian Super League Longevity
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...