1-min read

'Loveratri': SC Says No Coercive Action Against Salman Khan Produced Movie

Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveyatri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles.

News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 3:57 PM IST
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
(Image: Viral Bhayani)
The Supreme Court, on Thursday directed that no coercive action be taken in any part of the country against Salman Khan Ventures Pvt ltd, the producer of upcoming Bollywood movie Loveyatri, which had found itself involved in controversy earlier.


 A bench, headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, considered the submission that the movie, slated for all India release on October 5, has been cleared by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.


The bench took note of the plea of the producer and said that no coercive action shall be taken against it relating to the content and the name of the movie.

Several private criminal complaints have been filed against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.




The actor had been accused of harming the communal harmony by a Bihar-based lawyer.
 SDJM (East) had  initiallygiven the go-ahead to file a complaint against Salman in Muzaffarpur’s Mithanpura’s police station. The complaint was regarding the name Loveratri.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawal, Loveyatri features Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and newcomer Warina Hussain in the lead roles. The film, which was earlier named titled Loveratri was changed to Loveyatri by the producers, keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on October 5.

(With PTI inputs)

