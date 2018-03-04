English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Loveratri Shoot Begins, Aayush Sharma Shares Photo From The Set
Aayush, who is married to Salman's youngest sister Arpita, tweeted a photograph of the film's clapboard.
Image: Instagram/ Aayush Sharma
Gandhinagar: Superstar Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma has started shooting for his debut film "Loveratri".
Aayush, who is married to Salman's youngest sister Arpita, tweeted a photograph of the film's clapboard.
March 4, 2018
Arpita also tweeted a photograph of Aayush and said she is excited, nervous and anxious.
"Tomorrow (Sunday) is the first day of shooting for Aayush Sharma as 'Loveratri' goes on floors. Saying byes are the hardest. But embracing a new journey is all that you have worked for. So much excitement, nervousness and anxiousness all at the same time," she captioned the image.
Tomorrow is the 1st day of shooting for @aaysharma as #loveratri goes on floors. Saying byes are the hardest. But embracing a new journey is all that u have worked for. So much excitement,nervousness & anxiousness all at the same time. pic.twitter.com/jn0MAnF4j3— Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018
May you reach for the stars @aaysharma and surpass your own expectations. Love you 😘— Arpita Khan Sharma (@khanarpita) March 3, 2018
Wish you and the whole team of Loveratri all the very very best. Abhiraj, @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial Baroda here they come ! pic.twitter.com/443IfqvWxZ
"Loveratri" will hit the screens on October 5. The film, which is set against the backdrop of Gujarat, will also star debutante Warina Hussain.
The romantic drama will unfold the love story of the leading couple during Navratri festival.
The project has been written by Naren Bhatt and directed by Abhiraj Minawala
