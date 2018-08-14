English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Loveratri Song Chogada: The First Track of Aayush Sharma & Warina Hussain's Film is Energy-Packed
Loveratri has been shot in parts of Gujarat and London and explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two lead characters.
Aayush Sharma in a still from Loveratri first song Chogada (YouTube)
After dropping a fun-filled trailer, superstar Salman Khan tweeted the first song of his upcoming production Loveratri. Titled Chogada, the song features the lead pair Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain flaunting their Garba moves. The foot-tapping number is packed with the beats of Gujarati folk music and is the perfect treat for all Gujaratis this Navaratri. The upbeat song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas. The track has been shot in London.
"We are having mixed emotions as our first song just launched, we are very excited and nervous at the same time as to how the audience is going to like the song," the duo said during the Live chat with fans on Instagram.
Loveratri has an army of actors. From Ram Kapoor to Ronit Roy to Suhail Khan, the film features many actors in key roles. The film has been shot in parts of Gujarat and London and explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two lead characters.
Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film will release on October 5, 2018.
