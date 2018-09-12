Loveratri Song Rangtaari has Aayush Sharma Collaborating with Yo Yo Honey Singh

The makers of Loveratri, featuring debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film and gaining edge over Andhadhun, which is releasing on the same day, October 5.On Tuesday, Salman Khan, who is also the film’s producer, tweeted a new song titled Rangtaari. The song seems like the introduction song of Aayush in the film. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song has been penned down by Shabbir Ahmed.While Dev Negi has sung the opening of Rangtaari, it also features Yo Yo Honey Singh’s rap, who is trying to make a comeback to playback singing after his battle with bipolar disorder. Recently, he sang a song in Jaccky Bhagnani’s Mitron.In an earlier interview with IANS, Aayush said, "For now, being a part of romantic films excites me. I always wanted to start off as a romantic actor. When I was growing up, I used to see actors going on mountains and doing romantic songs. I always wanted to do that but slowly, I would love to venture into action as well."He also said that survival in Bollywood is tough. "Sometimes it gets easy to be a part of good film and to work with good co-actors and director. There are lot of factors that determines the success of a film, but I think your consistency ultimately decides whether you are going to stay there for a longer period or not," said Aayush, who is the brother-in-law of superstar Salman Khan.He is married to Salman’s sister Arpita.