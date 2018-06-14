Loveratri Teaser: Salman Khan Wants You to Fall in Love with Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain

The teaser of Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma's debut film Loveratri is here and it has all the elements of a typical Bollywood romance. The teaser begins with Salman's voiceover with a montage of actors dressed in Navratri outfits dancing on the rendition of Gujarati folk song."Pyaar kia nai jaata, ho jaata hai" as said by Salman in the voiceover, is the theme of the film as we see Aayush and Warina Hussain singing and dancing with each other all over the place. Salman took to Twitter to share the teaser with his fans and invited them to fall in love.Aayush is the husband of Salman's sister Arpita Khan. The teaser will also be attached with the actor's latest release Race 3. The film has been shot in parts of Gujarat and London and explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two lead characters.Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film will release on October 5th, 2018.