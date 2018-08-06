English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Loveratri Trailer: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain Play Total Strangers in Love
The trailer of Salman Khan's brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma's debut film Loveratri is here and it has all the elements of a typical Bollywood romance. Check out
Aayush Sharma and Warina Husain in a still from Loveratri trailer (YouTube)
After teasing us with many posters, Bollywood actor Salman Khan tweeted the trailer of his next production venture Loveratri on Monday. He wrote, “Loveratri - Yeh kahaani hai pyaar aur mohabbat ki! Aapke liye.”
The 2:42-minute video is about a Baroda boy Sushrut (Aayush Sharma) who falls in love with an NRI girl, played by debutant Warina Hussain. She comes to India during the famous ‘Navratri’ festival of Gujarat and falls for Aayush. However, she has to go back once the vacation is over. Will Aayush trail her to London and try to win her over forms rest of the trailer.
The film has an army of actors. From Ram Kapoor to Ronit Roy to Suhail Khan, Loveratri features many actors in important roles. The trailer also has a couple of songs thrown in between emotional scenes which gives us a hint about its target audience. The film has a youthful look and Aayush somehow manages to impress the audience despite the problem in his dialogue delivery.
We don’t get to see much of newcomer Warina, but the focus will be on her role as well. Salman is not present in the trailer video, but his voiceover was used in the teaser, so speculations are rife that he might be playing a cameo in the film.
Aayush is the husband of Salman's sister Arpita Khan. The film has been shot in parts of Gujarat and London and explores an unlikely bond that develops over time between the two lead characters.
Directed by debutant director Abhiraj Minawala, written by Naren Bhatt and produced by Salman Khan Films, the film will release on October 5th, 2018.
Loveratri - Yeh kahaani hai pyaar aur mohabbat ki! Aapke liye... https://t.co/KNhMMgHFWD#LoveratriTrailer #LoveTakesOver @aaysharma @warina_hussain @abhiraj21288 @skfilmsofficial @tseries— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 6, 2018
