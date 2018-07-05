English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Loveratri Trailer Won't be Launched Before Salman's Return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded; Find Out Why
Salman Khan will be accompanying brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain for the trailer launch of the musical love story 'Loveratri'.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Aayush Sharma
Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma along with Warina Hussain in his upcoming production Loveratri. The first teaser of the film, which was launched on June 14, has all the elements of a typical Bollywood romance. It begins with Salman's voiceover with a montage of actors dressed in Navratri outfits dancing on the rendition of Gujarati folk song.
The makers of Loveratri have decided to launch the trailer of the film in July end after Salman's return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded from the US. Salman will be accompanying the newcomers Aayush and Warina during the media interactions.
Though the musical love story is scheduled to release on October 5, the producers have decided to keep a two month promotional period between the trailer and the theatrical release of the film, according to a DNA Report.
After Loveratri trailer release, Salman will be commencing work on Bharat and is expected to travel abroad during the first week of August. Loveratri also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in key roles.
Also Watch
The makers of Loveratri have decided to launch the trailer of the film in July end after Salman's return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded from the US. Salman will be accompanying the newcomers Aayush and Warina during the media interactions.
Though the musical love story is scheduled to release on October 5, the producers have decided to keep a two month promotional period between the trailer and the theatrical release of the film, according to a DNA Report.
After Loveratri trailer release, Salman will be commencing work on Bharat and is expected to travel abroad during the first week of August. Loveratri also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in key roles.
Also Watch
-
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Mallika Sherawat : Parents Need to Educate their Boys to Respect Women
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bad News for Highway Commuters, No Exemption in Toll Collection – Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Between Masaan and Moksha: Being a Dom Woman in Varanasi
- Ananya Panday Takes Fashion Inspiration From Dad Chunky Panday And Nails The Look; See Pic
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Akshay Kumar Visits the Actress in New York