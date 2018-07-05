Loveratri Trailer Won't be Launched Before Salman's Return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded; Find Out Why

Salman Khan is all set to launch his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma along with Warina Hussain in his upcoming production Loveratri. The first teaser of the film, which was launched on June 14, has all the elements of a typical Bollywood romance. It begins with Salman's voiceover with a montage of actors dressed in Navratri outfits dancing on the rendition of Gujarati folk song.The makers of Loveratri have decided to launch the trailer of the film in July end after Salman's return from DaBangg Tour Reloaded from the US. Salman will be accompanying the newcomers Aayush and Warina during the media interactions.Though the musical love story is scheduled to release on October 5, the producers have decided to keep a two month promotional period between the trailer and the theatrical release of the film, according to a DNA Report.After Loveratri trailer release, Salman will be commencing work on Bharat and is expected to travel abroad during the first week of August. Loveratri also stars Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor in key roles.