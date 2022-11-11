Lovestruck Deepika Padukone Cannot Take Her Eyes Off Ranveer Singh As He Goofs With The Paparazzi

Actor-couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were seen making their way to a fashion awards show late Thursday night. While the couple reminded everyone that they are among the hottest couples in Bollywood, a video of Deepika admiring Ranveer on the red carpet is now going viral.

In the video, shared by a fan club, Ranveer was seen posing by himself upon the paparazzi’s request. While Deepika made her way out of the red carpet, she was seen standing on one end of it with her eyes locked on Ranveer. The actor was grooving and goofing around with the cameramen while Deepika watched him with a big smile on.

The moment felt like a scene right out of a rom-com film and it won fans over. “Ranveer won in life!” a fan declared. “Goosebumps yaaaar😍😢they are the best,” added another. “Ranveer’s the luckiest man,” a third fan said. “How romantic,” a fourth fan added.

Deepika Padukone dazzled in a fiery red power suit which she wore over a crisscross-revealing top. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh looked dapper in a black blazer and printed pants with a pinch of multi-colored elements in the outfit. Needless to say, Ranveer and Deepika’s fans were elated to see them together after a long time.

The couple has been busy with their respective projects lately. Ranveer will soon be seen in Cirkus. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this would mark his third project with him after Simmba and his extended cameo in Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to release in December.

Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen in Pathaan in January. She stars alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the film. The teaser was released earlier this month and it has fans excited.

