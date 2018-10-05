LoveYatri: After Malaika Arora, Watch Katrina Kaif Nail the #ChogadaWithLove Challenge

Bollywood is coming out in full force to promote Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma’s debut film LoveYatri.After Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to take the #ChogadaWithLove challenge and how.Known for her impeccable dancing, the Namastey London actress took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of herself performing the signature step of the popular festive track, which, according to her, she got right in just 10 minutes.“Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @aaysharma,” she captioned the video.Watch it here:#ChogadaWithLove challenge asks stars to post their interpretation of #LoveTakesOver on their social media profiles. Here’s how other celebs have completed the challenge. Watch videos:Talking about being launched by Salman, Aayush earlier told PTI, “A lot of directors and producers were scared of working with me. Everybody used to tell me 'We would love to launch you but if we go wrong then our relationship with Salman will be spoiled, so we can't do it'.""I was like see me for who I am? There were people who offered me films but I was not too sure about them. My biggest struggle is to find a name for myself and create an identity of my own,” he added.Produced by Salman Khan Films, LoveYatri stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and written by Naren Bhatt, it released on October 5.