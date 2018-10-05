LoveYatri: After Malaika Arora, Watch Katrina Kaif Nail the #ChogadaWithLove Challenge
Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are taking the #ChogadaWithLove challenge. Watch videos.
Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan on the sets of Dance India Dance 6 in Mumbai. (Image: Yogen Shah)
After Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh, Katrina Kaif is the latest celebrity to take the #ChogadaWithLove challenge and how.
Known for her impeccable dancing, the Namastey London actress took to Instagram on Thursday to post a video of herself performing the signature step of the popular festive track, which, according to her, she got right in just 10 minutes.
“Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes #ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @aaysharma,” she captioned the video.
Watch it here:
View this post on Instagram
All the best for today , ur going to be awesome @aaysharma Thanks to my dear trainers Ashwin and niteish @yasminsbodyimage , for being my back up dancers and not crumbling under the pressure of getting the step in ten minutes 😎#ChogadaWithLove #Loveyatri #LoveTakesOver @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial @arpitakhansharma
#ChogadaWithLove challenge asks stars to post their interpretation of #LoveTakesOver on their social media profiles. Here’s how other celebs have completed the challenge. Watch videos:
View this post on Instagram
Haha!! So our current obsession is #chogada here’s some #chogadawithlove literally the first and last takes with my girlies @poonamandpriyanka ❤️ which one did you like and how do you express your love?? Mine has always been through dance!! @aaysharma @warinahussain @skfilmsofficial all the best for #loveyatri #lovetakesover
From these cuties and me to the team of #Loveyatri, here's my #ChogadaWithLove challenge... Wishing you all the best @aaysharma @Warina_Hussain @SKFilmsOfficial! #LoveTakesOver pic.twitter.com/TXhpmNwafC— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 3, 2018
Talking about being launched by Salman, Aayush earlier told PTI, “A lot of directors and producers were scared of working with me. Everybody used to tell me 'We would love to launch you but if we go wrong then our relationship with Salman will be spoiled, so we can't do it'."
"I was like see me for who I am? There were people who offered me films but I was not too sure about them. My biggest struggle is to find a name for myself and create an identity of my own,” he added.
Produced by Salman Khan Films, LoveYatri stars debutants Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain in lead roles. Directed by first-time filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala and written by Naren Bhatt, it released on October 5.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Now Rules Instagram, But is This Truly The Beginning of a New Journey?
- LoveYatri Movie Review: Aayush Sharma Drives a Love Bus that Goes Nowhere
- Ranveer Singh Increases the October Heat with Victoria’s Secret Model on Vogue Cover
- Rihanna Responded to Her Fan's Pleas for New Music With a Meme
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman