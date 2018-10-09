English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Loveyatri Box Office Collection: Salman Khan-produced Film Manages to Cross Rs 6 Crore
The film, which was produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala, has collected Rs 6.90 Crore at the box office thus far.
Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain in a still from LoveYatri.
Loveyatri, formerly titled Loveratri, starring newcomers Aayush Sharma (Salman Khan's brother-in-law) and Warina Hussain, released on October 5. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film, which was produced by Salman Khan Films and directed by first-timer Abhiraj Minawala, has collected Rs 6.90 Crore at the box office thus far.
The film was met with mostly negative reviews by critics.
In his review of the film, News18's Rajeev Masand wrote: "It’s bad enough LoveYatri was always going to be tainted as a vanity project to launch the acting career of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law. But couldn’t they have at least made a half decent film so they wouldn’t be accused of laziness on top of the criticism they already face for exploiting privilege, entitlement, and yes, nepotism? Because, say what you will, LoveYatri is an excruciating bullet to the brain. It’s nearly two-and-a-half hours of predictable, formulaic, charmless love story that has as much spark as a box of matches soaked in the rain.
