Loveyatri Row: No Coercive Action Against Salman Khan, Says SC
Several private criminal complaints were filed in 2018 against the movie alleging that its name has hurt the religious sentiment of Hindus.
The musical performances were followed by a light hearted interaction between Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain and Ronit Roy along with the audience and fans, where the masses indulged in a fun chat with the team. (Image: Special Arrangement)
The Supreme Court Friday said no coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan on a complaint filed against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiment by producing the Loveyatri movie.
A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar granted the relief to Khan.
The top court had earlier noted that the movie, released on October 5 last year, was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and despite this an FIR has been registered in Bihar and a criminal complaint is pending in Vadodara in Gujarat.
The lawyer, appearing for Salman, had earlier said that once the Certificate has been granted by the CBFC, the producer is entitled to show the film in theaters, and no criminal law should be set in motion because of such individual perception relating to the name or any song in the movie.
The film which was earlier named as Loveratri, but was changed to Loveyatri by the producers keeping in mind that earlier name sounded like 'Navratri'.
The movie stars Salman's brother-in-law Ayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.
