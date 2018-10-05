GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

LoveYatri: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Love, Success to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is extremely glad for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma

IANS

Updated:October 5, 2018, 8:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
LoveYatri: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Love, Success to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma
File photo of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is extremely glad for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, who has made his Bollywood foray with Loveyatri. He has wished them luck.

"Extremely glad for Arpita and Aayush Sharma... Love and success to you now and always! 'Loveyatri'," Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday.




Loveyatri also stars Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. It is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.

The film released on Friday.

Shah Rukh on the work front will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

This will be the second time that Shah Rukh will be seen starring with Anushka and Katrina. The three have previously featured in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...