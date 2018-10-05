LoveYatri: Shah Rukh Khan Wishes Love, Success to Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma

Extremely glad for Arpita and @aaysharma... love and success to u now and always! #Loveyatri — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 5, 2018

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says he is extremely glad for Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma, who has made his Bollywood foray with Loveyatri. He has wished them luck."Extremely glad for Arpita and Aayush Sharma... Love and success to you now and always! 'Loveyatri'," Shah Rukh tweeted on Friday.Loveyatri also stars Warina Hussain, Ronit Roy and Ram Kapoor. It is directed by Abhiraj Minawala.The film released on Friday.Shah Rukh on the work front will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's Zero, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.This will be the second time that Shah Rukh will be seen starring with Anushka and Katrina. The three have previously featured in Jab Tak Hai Jaan.