Luca Guadagnino To Head San Sebastian Film Festival Jury

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino will be the president of the official selection jury at the 68th edition of San Sebastian Festival. Other jury members are Spanish producer Marisa Fernandez Armenteros, Mexican filmmaker Michel Franco and Swedish costume director Lena Mossum. According to a release shared by the festival on its official website, the name of the fifth jury member will be announced in near future. Guadagnino will attend the festival with his latest work, the series We Are Who We Are, which has its world premiere out of competition at the movie gala.

The Italian filmmaker is also working on the sequel of his acclaimed 2017 same-sex romance. The director confirmed in April that lead actors Timothee Chalamet and Armie Hammer are coming back for the sequel. PTI SHD SHD 09041707 NNNN.

  • First Published: September 4, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
