SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Lucasfilm Putting Star Wars Movies 'On Hiatus' After 'Rise of Skywalker', Here's Why

Lucasfilm has decided to put Star Wars movies on hiatus after the release of Episode IX, 'Rise of Skywalker'.

PTI

Updated:April 14, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Lucasfilm Putting Star Wars Movies 'On Hiatus' After 'Rise of Skywalker', Here's Why
A still from the teaser of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker (YouTube)
Loading...
Lucasfilm has decided to put Star Wars movies on hiatus after the release of Episode IX, Rise of Skywalker, to focus on their shows for parent company Disney's upcoming streaming service.

The studio is launching their own streaming platform Disney+ this year in November and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said the team will now work towards creating a wider narrative strategy.


"We're going to take a hiatus for a couple of years. And we' re taking the time to really look at where this is going from the standpoint of a saga," Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly.

"We're not just looking at what the next three movies might be, or talking about this in terms of a trilogy. We're looking at: What is the next decade of storytelling?" she added.

For Disney+, Lucasfilm is creating a series titled The Mandalorian from Iron Man filmmaker Jon Favreau, and a new galactic spy show focused on Diego Luna's Cassian Andor from Rogue On.

But not all projects are being cancelled. A new series of films from The Last Jedi writer-director Rian Johnson are still in work, so are the films from Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D B Weiss.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram